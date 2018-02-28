Boiler room catches fire at Port Allen business near Mississippi River

Crews responded to a boiler room fire at a company Wednesday evening near the Mississippi River in West Baton Rouge Parish.

The Port Allen Fire Department reported it happened at Center Point Terminal Company on Ernest Wilson Drive, which runs right along the river, just after 7 p.m.

Fire Chief Kenny Hunts said the boiler room was fully involved, but firefighters were able to get it under control in a matter of minutes.

No injuries were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the fire.

