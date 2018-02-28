Hometown hoops star one to watch in March Madness

He's perhaps the top player on one of the top teams in college basketball and former St Michael's basketball star Jacob Evans III says he can't wait for tournament time and March Madness.

The Cincinnati Bearcats junior guard leads his team in scoring (13.1 points per game), assists (95), free throw shooting (79 percent), games started (28), and minutes played (31.2 per game).

No. 10 Cincinnati (25-4, 14-2) leads the AAC with two games to go in the season and plays Thursday night at Tulane on ESPN. Evans' Bearcats have been projected as high as a No. 2 seed for the NCAA Tournament that starts in less than two weeks.

"It's an exciting feeling like no other," said the 6-foot-6 star who started four years for the Warriors in Baton Rouge under head coach Drew Hart.

The high school coach who still texts Evans nearly every day said he thinks UC could be dangerous in the post-season.

"He's got a team full of great kids - Gary Clark, Kyle Washington - they're good kids and I think if they get it all and put it together at the right time, I really think they could make a really deep run and I want that for him," said Hart. "I want him (Evans) to see that kind of success."

"It's what you dream about growing up. You know, you watch it on TV, but being in it is something you can't really describe. It's great. Cincinnati's one of the programs that's been to the Big Dance seven or eight years in a row," Evans added as the calendar was about to turn from February to March.

