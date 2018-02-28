Groups want in on case of Washington state coal terminal

By PHUONG LE
Associated Press
SEATTLE (AP) - BNSF Railway and five environmental groups are seeking to intervene on opposing sides of a lawsuit brought against Washington state by developers of a blocked export terminal that would send U.S. coal to Asian markets.
Utah-based Lighthouse Resources, which operates coal mines in Montana and Wyoming, sued Washington state officials in federal court in Tacoma in November. The lawsuit alleges state officials violated federal laws in denying permits for its $680 million Millennium Bulk Terminals-Longview project.
The terminal aimed to move up to 44 million tons of coal by train through a terminal in Longview, Washington, for export to Asia. Environmentalists and Indian tribes have opposed the plans because of concerns about global warming, coal dust pollution and potential damage to fisheries on the river.
Last fall the Washington Department of Ecology denied the project a key water-quality permit. And a local hearing examiner also has denied the project two shoreline permits.
On Tuesday, the Washington Environmental Council, Columbia Riverkeeper and other groups that actively opposed the terminal filed a motion seeking to intervene on behalf of the state in the case.
The groups say the range and extent of harmful impacts from the single project is staggering and they have a deep interest in what happens in the case.
In a separate filing Tuesday, BNSF Railway asked a federal judge to let it intervene as a plaintiff. It said in a statement Wednesday that state officials violated federal law by denying permits based on so-called rail impacts.
BNSF said state officials also interfered with BNSF's ability to engage in foreign commerce by moving coal to Millennium for shipment to Japan, South Korea and other Asian countries.
Millennium, a subsidiary of Lighthouse, has filed several lawsuits against the state. A state judge ruled in favor of Millennium in October, saying the state acted arbitrarily when it blocked a sublease sought for the project.
In a court filing last week, lawyers for the state have asked the federal judge to dismiss many of the claims and abstain on others.
"The present suit rests on the false narrative that state decision-makers are motivated by animus against coal rather than a desire to protect state residents from the harmful environmental and public health impacts of the proposal," state lawyers wrote.
A hearing is set for March 16.
An environmental review found that the terminal would increase cancer risks for some residents, make rail accidents more likely and add millions of metric tons of climate-changing greenhouse gas globally every year.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>