Best Buy to close its small-format mobile phone stores - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Best Buy to close its small-format mobile phone stores

By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO
AP Retail Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Best Buy is shuttering all 250 of its small-format mobile phone stores in the U.S., saying the locations have become less profitable.

A memo from the CEO to employees says the stores will close by the end of May and every effort will be made to retain the workers.

The nation's largest consumer electronics chain launched the stores more than a decade ago, before Apple's iPhone was launched. The mobile phone business was growing quickly, with high profit margins.

But it said the business has matured and running the mobile stand-alones cost more than its larger stores, and that 85 percent of the stand-alones are within 3 miles of a big box store.

Best Buy says the stand-alone stores accounts for just over 1 percent of the company's total revenue.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Graham praised by Trump, politicians as 'America's pastor'

    Graham praised by Trump, politicians as 'America's pastor'

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:37 AM EST2018-02-28 05:37:30 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:10 AM EST2018-03-01 09:10:17 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

    Rev. Billy Graham is lying in honor beneath the iconic dome Wednesday and Thursday, before a funeral Friday near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    More >>

    Rev. Billy Graham is lying in honor beneath the iconic dome Wednesday and Thursday, before a funeral Friday near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    More >>

  • Hugs, tears and police: High school reopens after shooting

    Hugs, tears and police: High school reopens after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:09 AM EST2018-03-01 09:09:31 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

  • Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Teacher barricades himself in class, fires gun; no one hurt

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Thursday, March 1 2018 4:08 AM EST2018-03-01 09:08:49 GMT
    Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)Jesse Randal Davidson, 53, serves as the play-by-play announcer for the high school's football team, police said in a tweet. (Source: Dalton Public Schools)

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly