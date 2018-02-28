Black History: Chance Wilson with Wilson Global Initiative

Do you love Corgis? Did you know that Baton Rouge has a club just for Corgi dogs?More >>
Do you love Corgis? Did you know that Baton Rouge has a club just for Corgi dogs?More >>
St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Slidell Junior High School student after he allegedly made a threat against the school.More >>
St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies have arrested a Slidell Junior High School student after he allegedly made a threat against the school.More >>
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputies have arrested three students for making separate threats to two schools in the Slidell area.More >>
St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Deputies have arrested three students for making separate threats to two schools in the Slidell area.More >>
When it comes to February's weather across Louisiana, we almost have a “Tale of Two States."More >>
When it comes to February's weather across Louisiana, we almost have a “Tale of Two States."More >>
Chance Wilson, an 18-year-old high school senior, is founder and CEO of WGI, Wilson Global Initiative, a group that teaches kids to read.More >>
Chance Wilson, an 18-year-old high school senior, is founder and CEO of WGI, Wilson Global Initiative, a group that teaches kids to read.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham’s body will be returned to Charlotte in preparation for Friday’s services.More >>
At 1 p.m. on Wednesday, members of the public will have a chance to pay their final respects before, on Thursday morning, Graham’s body will be returned to Charlotte in preparation for Friday’s services.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A South Carolina mother is grieving the loss of her son, who committed suicide just days after Christmas 2017, but now she's working for those who still have a chance in his honor.More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>
A multi-million dollar home in Arizona comes with great views, modern design and a history of being used in pornographic films.More >>
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.More >>
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.More >>