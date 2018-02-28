Baton Rouge native participates in U.S. Navy community outreach in Thailand

Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Krystin Stratton, left, from Escondido, Calif., directs Airman Dalton Lovett, center, from Holden, La., and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jalon Wilson, from Baton Rouge, La., (U.S. Navy photo)

Aviation Boatswainâs Mate (Handling) Airman Jalon Wilson, from Baton Rouge, La., plays basketball with a child in Pattaya, Thailand (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

A Baton Rouge sailor serving overseas participated in a Navy community relations project in the port city of Pattaya, Thailand last week.

The U.S. Navy provided WAFB with a photo of Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Jalon Wilson playing basketball with a child at the Child Protection and Development Center in Pattaya.

Wilson serves as an Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard (LHD 6). Currently, the USS Bonhomme Richard is patrolling the Indo-Pacific region, according to the Navy. The ship is also in the region to provide rapid-response in the event of a regional contingency or natural disaster.

Sailors who have the job of aviation boatswain’s mate (handling) has a major role in launching and recovering aircraft on naval ships. Their job also includes firefighting and rescue operations, if necessary.

Wilson participated in an aircraft fire drill with Airman Dalton Lovett, of Holden, La. in the hangar bay of the USS Bonhomme Richard while the ship was in the Philippine Sea back in September.

