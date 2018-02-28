LDWF agents look for person who illegally killed 2 black bears, reward offered

A Baton Rouge sailor serving overseas participated in a Navy community relations project in the port city of Pattaya, Thailand last week.More >>
When it comes to February's weather across Louisiana, we almost have a “Tale of Two States."More >>
Officials are trying to find leads that will help them solve the illegal killing of two black bears. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported the killings happened near Franklin in St. Mary Parish.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards has called for the resignation of Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler, who admits to having what he terms a "consensual" sexual relationship with a female employee.More >>
A Louisiana man is in custody Oklahoma on suspicion of being a witness or person of interest in the death of his ex-wife in St. Mary Parish.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt has been suspended with pay, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Actor Will Smith, who is filming Gemini Man in the Savannah area, says he thinks Georgia is "gorgeous," but there's one (literally) small problem.More >>
Mississippi Sen. Chris McDaniel has announced he will challenge U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker in this summer's GOP primary.More >>
White House Communications Director Hope Hicks is resigning.More >>
Bruce Frazier, Public Relations Specialist with the Dalton Police Department, tells CBS46 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson barricaded himself in a classroom around 11:30 a.m. When the principal attempted to unlock the door, Davidson fired a shot through an exterior window.More >>
Surveillance video posted to Facebook captured a man dumping the lifeless body of a partially clothed woman in broad daylight.More >>
