LDWF agents look for person who illegally killed 2 black bears, reward offered

Officials are trying to find leads that will help them solve the illegal killing of two black bears.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported the killings happened near Franklin in St. Mary Parish.

According to agents, they received a report on February 14 about a dead bear off of Humble Canal about 10 miles south of Franklin and then found the second one about a mile-and-a-half away.

Officials said the necropsy revealed the bears were shot to death between February 2 and February 4, which was a weekend.

A $5,500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in this case.

Anyone with information about the illegal killing of the bears can call 1-800-442-2511 or text LADWF and a tip to 847411.

