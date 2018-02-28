Man awaits extradition to La. from OK to be questioned in ex-wife's death

A Louisiana man is in custody Oklahoma on suspicion of being a witness or person of interest in the death of his ex-wife in St. Mary Parish.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Russell Richard Jr., 51, was arrested by officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department on a warrant for failure to appear on a charge of simple battery.

St. Mary Parish detectives were looking to talk to him after the body of his ex-wife, Reynell Lockett Richard, 45, was found near the US 190 overpass.

Richard is currently awaiting an extradition hearing.

