Gov. Edwards says Sec. of State Schedler should step down

Sec. of State Tom Schedler (Source: WAFB) Sec. of State Tom Schedler (Source: WAFB)
Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB) Gov. John Bel Edwards (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has just called for the resignation of Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler.
Schedler, a Republican, admits to having what he terms a “consensual” sexual relationship with a female employee.

The governor, who is a Democrat, made the call just hours after a similar plea from a Republican lawmaker.

“I’ve consistently said that any instances of sexual harassment in the workplace should not be tolerated,” Governor Edwards said. “Elected officials must live by an even higher standard. Because of the number of specific and serious allegations in the lawsuit and the fact that he has admitted to conduct that by definition is sexual harassment, he should immediately resign his position. I believe this would be the best path forward for Tom and the state of Louisiana.”

Wednesday morning, State Senator Sharon Hewitt became the first fellow Republican to call for his resignation. The Louisiana Democratic Party did so last week.

The employee filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Schedler last week, claiming he ignored her requests to leave her alone for more than a decade.

The woman who filed suit, through her lawyer, provided multiple examples of love notes and cards Schedler sent her, often referring to her as “My Dearest Sunshine”.

Hewitt, from Slidell, is considering a run for governor. 

“I’ve read the detailed and documented accusations of sexual harassment against Tom Schedler," Hewitt said in a statement Wednesday. "It is very sad to read charges about someone I’ve known for years and consider a friend. His admission of an inappropriate relationship with a state worker that reported to him is indefensible."

Schedler, through his spokesperson, declined comment Wednesday afternoon about the calls for his resignation.

