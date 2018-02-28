Iranian FM on Eastern Europe trip meets Bulgarian officials

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) - The foreign ministers of Bulgaria and Iran discussed the state of affairs in the Middle East and bilateral economic relations on Wednesday.
Bulgarian Foreign Minister Ekaterina Zaharieva and her Iranian counterpart, Mohammad Javad Zarif, said they talked about the current situation in Yemen and Syria and the importance of fighting terrorism and extremism as a common global threat.
As part of his trip to Eastern Europe, Zarif is heading an economic delegation to Bulgaria, which currently holds the rotating six-month EU presidency.
"We discussed the need to end hostilities in the region, the need for a political solution leading to stability, security and peace for the people in the affected countries," Syria and Yemen, Zarif said. "A political solution for Syria can only be found if all negotiating parties are prepared to follow a formula in which all countries benefit."
Zarif also held talks with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and Prime Minister Boyko Borissov.
Borissov voiced concerns about rising tensions in the Middle East and expressed hope that "despite differences, Iran and other countries will find contact points for consultations to get out of the crisis."
"The war in Syria must be stopped by the diplomats and not by the armies," Borissov said in statement.
Borissov and Zarif voiced support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program and underscored that it needs to be implemented by all parties.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>