Hundreds line up for $300 wedding dress left behind by bankrupted Baton Rouge bridal shop

People from near and far lined up in a Baton Rouge shopping center for the chance at getting an unbelievable deal.

In July 2017, Alfred Angelo, a retail chain with more than 60 bridal stores nationwide, closed all its stores, including the Baton Rouge Towne Center location. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

RELATED: Brides left high and dry, Alfred Angelo bridal chain closes all stores nationwide

The runaway bridal store left behind hundreds of dresses.

“When we came in, we called all the people who had names on the dresses that were there,” explained Doris Volentine, vice president of management at Towne Center. “We gave them their dresses whether they owed money or not. It was just the right thing to do.”

But the store still had hundreds of unclaimed dresses.

“We are just trying to get rid of the dresses so we can lease the space,” Volentine said.

And, they want to get back a little of the money the store owed to the shopping center, so they are selling all the wedding dresses for $300 and the bridesmaid dresses for $100.

“We are just trying to get rid of the dresses while helping people get a good deal, too,” Volentine said.

The sale was set to begin at 9 a.m., but deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office told the store to open the doors early because of the growing number of people in the parking lot.

The line started to form late Thursday night. People from neighboring states drove in for the chance at getting the deal of a lifetime.

"This dress normally costs $1,600," said one woman as she walked out of the store with her beautiful gown.

Those who braved the line were given a number. Only a handful of people were allowed in at a time and the windows were blocked out.

The sale is scheduled to continue through Saturday, but odds are this sale will be over before the end of the first day.

If you have questions, call (225) 925-2344.

RELATED VIDEO:

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.