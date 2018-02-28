$300 or less per wedding dresses left behind by bankrupted Baton Rouge bridal shop

Brides across the nation are trying to snatch up the unbelievable deal that will happen in Baton Rouge on March 9 and 10.

In July 2017, Alfred Angelo, a retail chain with more than 60 bridal stores nationwide, closed all its stores, including the Baton Rouge Towne Center location. The company filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

The runaway bridal store left behind hundreds of dresses.

“When we came in, we called all the people who had names on the dresses that were there,” explained Doris Volentine, vice president of management at Towne Center. “We gave them their dresses whether they owed money or not. It was just the right thing to do.”

But the store still has hundreds of unclaimed dresses.

“We are just trying to get rid of the dresses so we can lease the space,” Volentine said.

And, they want to get back a little of the money the store owed to the shopping center, so they are selling all the wedding dresses for $300 and the bridesmaid dresses for $100.

“We are just trying to get rid of the dresses while helping people get a good deal, too,” Volentine said.

The two-day only sale will hopefully recoup those losses.

News of the sale has spread, so it’s unlikely the deals will last long.

“It’s gone viral,” Volentine said with a laugh. “We have had people calling from all over the country.”

If you have questions, call (225) 925-2344.

