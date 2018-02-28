Greek PM in mini-reshuffle after rent allowance scandal - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Greek PM in mini-reshuffle after rent allowance scandal

ATHENS, Greece (AP) - Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has appointed deputy premier Yannis Dragasakis as the country's economy and development minister in a limited cabinet reshuffle triggered by a rent allowance scandal.

In a statement Wednesday, the government said Dragasakis will also keep his position as deputy prime minister.

The appointment means the 71-year-old economist and one-time senior member of the Greek Communist Party will have more direct involvement in ongoing negotiations with bailout creditors.

He replaces U.S.-based academic Dimitri Papadimitriou who resigned earlier this week along with his wife who held a junior cabinet post after it emerged she had received rent assistance despite having a high income.

Dimitris Vitsas was named as the new migration affairs minister, leaving his post as deputy defense minister. He replaces Yannis Mouzalas due to ill health.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Graham praised by Trump, politicians as 'America's pastor'

    Graham praised by Trump, politicians as 'America's pastor'

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:37 AM EST2018-02-28 05:37:30 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:10 PM EST2018-02-28 21:10:11 GMT
    (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

    Rev. Billy Graham is lying in honor beneath the iconic dome Wednesday and Thursday, before a funeral Friday near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    More >>

    Rev. Billy Graham is lying in honor beneath the iconic dome Wednesday and Thursday, before a funeral Friday near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.

    More >>

  • Hugs, tears and police: High school reopens after shooting

    Hugs, tears and police: High school reopens after shooting

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 11:37 PM EST2018-02-28 04:37:22 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:09 PM EST2018-02-28 21:09:59 GMT
    Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)Zachary Haupert, 14, painted "RIP Luke," on his hoodie in honor of his friend Luke Hoyer, who was one of the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, as he attends a candlelight vigil, Thurs., Feb. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

    The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.

    More >>

  • Police: Georgia teacher fires gun in classroom; no one hurt

    Police: Georgia teacher fires gun in classroom; no one hurt

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:47 PM EST2018-02-28 17:47:41 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:09 PM EST2018-02-28 21:09:39 GMT
    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>

    Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly