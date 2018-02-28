Man with lengthy criminal history accused of several burglaries in Prairieville

A 58-year-old man with a lengthy criminal history is back behind bars for allegedly committing residential burglaries.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Roscoe Alexander Jr. was arrested on Friday, February 23 for the crimes that happened in Prairieville.

Alexander was identified as a suspect after he was allegedly captured on surveillance video.

At the time of his arrest, Alexander was allegedly in possession of a shotgun.

Due to his prior criminal history, which includes 13 arrests for burglary and armed robbery, Alexander is not allowed to be in possession of a gun.

Alexander was arrested and charged with burglary of an inhabited dwelling, (6 counts), attempted simple burglary (2 counts), criminal trespassing (8 counts), simple criminal damage to property (7 counts), and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Alexander is being held in the Ascension Parish Jail.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.