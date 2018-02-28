GOP State Senator wants Sec. of State Schedler to step down amid sexual harassment lawsuit

A Republican state senator has called for Louisiana Secretary of State Tom Schedler to step down after he was accused of sexual harassment in a lawsuit filed last week.

A female employee of Schedler alleged years of “engaged in a pattern and practice of sexual harassment and retaliatory harassment,” in the suit.

Senator Sharon Hewitt - whose district represents portions of St. Tammany, St. Bernard and Plaquemines - issued the following statement Wednesday recommending Schedler resign:

“I’ve read the detailed and documented accusations of sexual harassment against Tom Schedler. It is very sad to read charges about someone I’ve known for years and consider a friend. His admission of an inappropriate relationship with a state worker that reported to him is indefensible. Everyone has the right to work in a safe environment, free from sexual harassment. That level of decency should exist whether you work in the Governor’s administration or for the Secretary of State. I believe that public servants should be held to the highest of standards, regardless of their party. Sadly, I’ve reached the conclusion that Secretary Schedler can no longer be an effective leader or role model for our state. In the coming days, I hope that he too will reach the same conclusion and consider stepping down.”

