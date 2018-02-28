Parents: Is your child struggling to maintain a healthy weight?

Researchers in Baton Rouge are trying to develop creative ways to get kids to enjoy physical activity.

Pennington Biomedical Research Center is conducting the TIGER Kids Study to see what motivates kids to be physically active or what is getting in the way of them being active.

The two-year study launched in August 2016.

Researchers are looking to recruit 340 kids from the Baton Rouge area for the study. Interested participants need to be between 10 and 16 years old.

Participants will be asked to wear two different activity monitors. One is a GPS monitor that will help researchers figure out where the kids are spending their time. The other is an activity monitor that helps determine the intensity of the participant's physical activity over one week.

After the week is over, the participant will come back to Pennington Biomedical for a clinic visit.

"The clinic visit takes about three hours and during this time, we'll have the kids fill out surveys," said Dr. Amanda Staiano, assistant professor at LSU Pennington Biomedical Research Center. "We'll learn a lot about their health and then that's it for this year. Then, we'd like them to come back two years later and do the same visit and the same activity monitors because we want to see during the middle school and high school age range, how much does their physical activity change and how is their body changing over that time."

Researchers will also message participants through a phone app to gauge his or her emotion before, during and after physical activity. They will not message children during school hours.

Participants will receive compensation for their time.

For more information, call 763-3000 or click HERE.

