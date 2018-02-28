WATCH LIVE: Governor Edwards to deliver State of the State address at Rotary Club meeting

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to watch live
Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver his "State of the State" address at Rotary Club on Wednesday, February 28.
The speech is coming as lawmakers continue to hash out the problems with the state's budget. With the clock ticking on the special session, lawmakers are deadlocked over new tax proposals aimed at plugging that billion dollar shortfall.
Partisan divides and fiscal woes will likely plague the governor's speech this afternoon.
