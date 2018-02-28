Governor Edwards to deliver address State of the State at Rotary - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Governor Edwards to deliver address State of the State at Rotary Club meeting

Governor John Bel Edwards will deliver his "State of the State" address at Rotary Club on Wednesday, February 28.  

We will livestream that speech when it begins, which is expected to start at noon.  

The speech is coming as lawmakers continue to hash out the problems with the state's budget. With the clock ticking on the special session, lawmakers are deadlocked over new tax proposals aimed at plugging that billion dollar shortfall. 

RELATED: Log jam breaks up as tax bills overcome their first hurdle

Partisan divides and fiscal woes will likely plague the governor's speech this afternoon. 

