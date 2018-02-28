True Dog issues recall for beef dog treat

A voluntary recall is issued for Tru Dog Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight treats.

The FDA says they could be contaminated with salmonella. That could be dangerous to you as well.

Affected product can be identified by comparing the following lot number: “Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight” with “Lot # 20190514 13753”.

These treats were sold through websites chewy.com and trudog.com.

