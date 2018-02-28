Southeastern holds on for 5-4 win over LSU

Despite giving up four runs after jumping out to a 5-0 lead, Southeastern was able to turn a bases-loaded double play in the ninth inning to survive 5-4 against LSU in front of a crowd of 3,100.
Walker High's Bryce Tassin made the play on a ground ball with one out.
