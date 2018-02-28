Lions host No. 14-ranked LSU in sold-out contest

Information provided by Southeastern University

HAMMOND, LA - Southeastern Louisiana wraps up a five-game stretch against ranked opponents Wednesday at 6 p.m., hosting No. 14-ranked LSU in a sold-out contest at Pat Kenelly Diamond at Alumni Field. Gates will open 90 minutes before first pitch.

Televised by Cox Sports TV (CST), the game is available on ESPN3 outside of CST's coverage area.

The Southeastern Sports Radio Network broadcast can be heard on the Northshore on Kajun 107.1 FM, the Highway 104.7 FM and WFPR 1400 AM, and worldwide online or through the TuneIn Radio app. Fans also can keep up with the game through live statistics or by following @SLUathletics on Twitter.

Southeastern's game against LSU (4-3) is a Cane's Challenge contest. If the Lions (5-3) score four or more runs, fans can take their game ticket or Cane's coupon to their local participating Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers by the end of business Thursday to receive a free combo with the purchase of another of equal or greater value.

Links for audio, video, stats and gameday promotions are available on the baseball schedule page at www.LionSports.net.

There will be a $5 fee for parking in the Strawberry Stadium parking lot and garage (Lot B). Fans can enter the lot from either West Dakota Street or Western Avenue.

RVs are asked to use the Western Avenue entrance only and will be charged $10 to park.

Neither LSU nor Southeastern has announced a starting pitcher for the game.

So far, in this stretch against ranked opponents, the Lions have split the first four games, defeating No. 20-ranked UL Lafayette, 5-2, but dropping two of three to No. 25-ranked UConn.

Daniel Wasinger (.389), Mike Taylor (.387), Cody Grosse (.364), Kyle Schimpf (.364) and Taylor Schwaner (.344) lead the Lions' offensive attack. Bryce Steckler's two home runs lead the team, while Taylor has driven in a team-high nine runs. Grosse and Drew Avans have swiped seven bags apiece.

As a team, the Lions are hitting .298, with 11 doubles, two triples and four home runs. Their 39 stolen bases lead the nation. Southeastern's pitching staff has compiled a 3.25 ERA, fanning 77 batters through 72 innings of work. Opponents are hitting .236 off Lion pitching.

No. 14-ranked Texas snapped the Tigers' three-game winning streak Sunday, defeating LSU 11-1.

Brandt Broussard (.479), Beau Jordan (.389), Austin Bain (.389) and Antoine Duplantis (.345) pace the LSU offense. Jordan's two home runs lead the team, while Broussard has driven in a team-high 10 runs and stolen three bases.

Entering Tuesday's game against Grambling, LSU is hitting .300 collectively, with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs and six stolen bases. The Tiger pitching staff has combined for a 7.14 ERA, fanning 58 batters in 63 innings. Opponents are hitting .310 off LSU pitching this season.

Having wrapped up its season-opening nine-game homestand, Southeastern hits the road for Baton Rouge, Louisiana, this weekend, where the Lions will face Sacred Heart Friday at 1 p.m., Toledo Saturday at 1 p.m. and LSU once again Sunday at 3 p.m. All three games will be played at LSU's Alex Box Stadium.

TELEVISION

• Cox Sports TV

• ESPN3 (outside of CST's coverage area only)



RADIO

• Kajun 107.1 FM, the Highway 104.7 FM, WFPR 1400 AM

• Pregame show starts 15 minutes prior to first pitch