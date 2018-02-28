Final day of the Annual Trash & Treasure Sale to benefit local c - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Final day of the Annual Trash & Treasure Sale to benefit local charities

Trash & Treasure Sale to be held March 2-4, 2018. Trash & Treasure Sale to be held March 2-4, 2018.
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The 28th annual Trash & Treasure Sale is wrapping up another year of exciting deals.

The final sale date is Sunday, March 4 and the store will remain open until 4 p.m. Everything is half off for the final day.

The sale is being held at the old Mervyns at Cortana Mall.

The Inner Wheel of Baton Rouge is the non-profit organization that organizes the event, which raises money for other organizations in the community.

This year the sale will benefit the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, St. Vincent De Paul, Louisiana Lupus Foundation, Metanoia, Inc., Alzheimer’s Services of Capital Area, Brave Heart Children in Need, Christian Outreach Center of Baton rouge, Hospice of Baton Rouge, and McMains Children’s Development Center.

CLICK HERE to see a full list of times for the event.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

