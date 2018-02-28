Annual Trash & Treasure Sale to benefit local charities kicks off Friday

The 28th annual Trash & Treasure Sale is back for another year of exciting deals.

Doors open at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, March 2 and the sale will continue through Sunday, March 4. It’s taking place at the old Mervyns at Cortana Mall.

The Inner Wheel of Baton Rouge is the non-profit organization that organizes the event, which raises money for other organizations in the community.

This year the sale will benefit the Baton Rouge Regional Eye Bank, St. Vincent De Paul, Louisiana Lupus Foundation, Metanoia, Inc., Alzheimer’s Services of Capital Area, Brave Heart Children in Need, Christian Outreach Center of Baton rouge, Hospice of Baton Rouge, and McMains Children’s Development Center.

