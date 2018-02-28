Annual Trash & Treasure Sale set to kick off Friday

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.More >>
Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency Monday for Bossier, Caddo, Natchitoches and seven other parishes.
The Southern University Office of Student Life, in partnership with InspireNOLA Charter Schools, will host a "Rally for Community" on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the F.G. Clark Activity Center.
Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.
A voluntary recall is issued for Tru Dog Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight treats.
The 17-year-old said she didn't tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief.
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.
Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.
According to the police report, the captain said he shot the pit bull because it kept charging aggressively at him, but the dog's owner says that's not true.
The goal of the study is to allow all the states to learn from one another in order to better serve their citizens, according to U.S. News & World Report.
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.
Two of Barbra Streisand's three Coton de Tulear dogs are clones of her deceased pet, Samantha.
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."
Matthew Porter, 54, faces eight counts of first-degree sex offense and 20 counts of indecent liberties.
