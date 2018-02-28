From the First Alert Weather Team

On a mobile device? Click here to watch LIVE.

The month of February comes to an end with a very pleasant and mild forecast.

All is quiet on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar Wednesday morning and early temperatures generally in the upper 60°s. Look forward to partly cloudy skies with breezy southerly winds of 10 -20 mph.

It's going to be warm - quite warm - with an afternoon high (again!) of 83°.

Overnight, expect a few areas of isolated showers with a low in the mid 60°s; and, the first day of March will be cooler, with 50% coverage of light rain and isolated thunderstorms. The high will be in the lower 70°s.

Get ready to enjoy some really nice early March weather starting Friday - mostly sunny skies again Saturday and the current outlook for Sunday is for only spotty showers. Afternoon highs will be "seasonally mild" for a change this weekend in the upper 60°s/lower 70°s with early morning temperatures in the mid/upper 40°s.

