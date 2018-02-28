British arm of retailer Toys R Us goes into administration

LONDON (AP) - The British arm of Toys R Us went into insolvency administration Wednesday, putting 3,200 jobs at risk, as big retailers continue to feel pressure from a global shift to online sales.
Accountancy firm Moorfields said it had been appointed to oversee "an orderly wind-down" of the debt-burdened toy chain, which has 105 U.K. stores.
It said it would "make every effort to secure a buyer for all or part of the business." All stores will remain open until further notice.
Toys R Us has struggled in recent years, with its big warehouse-style stores losing business to online retailers. Its results over the crucial Christmas period were worse than expected.
The chain's American owner filed for bankruptcy protection in September and announced last month it would close up to 182 stores in the U.S.
Many British retailers are facing tough times, with inflation outstripping wage growth and a fall in the value of the pound after the country's 2016 vote to leave the European Union.
British electronics chain Maplin, which has 217 stores, also went into administration Wednesday, calling in accounting firm PwC after attempts to find a buyer failed.
Chief Executive Graham Harris said "it has not been possible to secure a solvent sale of the business and as a result we now have no alternative but to enter into an administration process."
Harris said "macro factors have been the principal challenge, not the Maplin brand or its market differentiation."
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Rev. Billy Graham is lying in honor beneath the iconic dome Wednesday and Thursday, before a funeral Friday near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.More >>
Rev. Billy Graham is lying in honor beneath the iconic dome Wednesday and Thursday, before a funeral Friday near his home in Charlotte, North Carolina.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
The Douglas students return to school after a whirlwind of political activism that has reignited the nation's gun and school-safety debate.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Police in Georgia say officers are responding to reports of shots fired at a high school and a teacher who may have been barricaded in a classroom.More >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Students who returned to school two weeks after 17 people were killed at their Florida school are leaving the campus after a half dayMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
Heavy police presence as students returned for first day of classes since Valentine's Day massacre at Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman is maintaining his innocence as he faces charges that he acted as an unregistered foreign agent and directed an international money-laundering conspiracyMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Students returning to the Florida high school where a gunman killed 17 people are both wary and hopefulMore >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Pre-trial hearings for the criminal case of President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman have been mired in side issues.More >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>