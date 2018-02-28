LSU rally comes up short in 83-74 loss to South Carolina in OT

The chance for a break even season in the SEC slipped away in overtime for LSU, as South Carolina held on for a 83-74 win in Columbia.

The loss dropped the Tigers to 16-13 overall, 7-10 in the league.

A big three-pointer by freshman Tremont Waters in the final seconds of regulation tied the game at 72 and forced overtime.

Waters led the team with 19 points.

Brandon Rachal pulled down 13 rebounds and Skylar Mays had 6 assists.

