La. boxer getting national spotlight

Showtime production crews were in New Orleans last weekend to follow a boxing star on the rise.

Many fans might not know the name Regis Prograis right now, but if he keeps winning, this New Orleans native could blow up on the boxing scene.

"I'm more of a stalker, powerful, strong, I'm very durable," Prograis said Saturday night on a visit to his hometown. "I want to bring it back to the savagery of the sport. Just, Tyson, Duran, Hagler, Tommy Herns, you know, you just, get them out of there. That's basically my style."

Prograis now trains out of Houston and has a huge opportunity a week from Friday in South Dakota.

He is already good friends with another famous athlete from New Orleans, former LSU running back Leonard Fournette of the Jacksonville Jaguars, who admits he's an avid supporter.

"I love what he's doing," said Fournette, who attended Saturday night's gathering that featured Prograis. "New Orleans man, born and raised, that's where the love comes from."

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.