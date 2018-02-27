La. boxer getting national spotlight

LSU used a 6-run seventh inning to go up 10-3 against Grambling on "throwback night" Tuesday at Alex Box Stadium and held on to that lead for the win.More >>
Southern was forced to play its home opener at Pete Goldsby Field, because Lee-Hines Field is not ready and pulled off a 6-1 win over Alcorn State.
Showtime production crews were in New Orleans last weekend to follow a boxing star on the rise.
A Southeastern Louisiana University basketball player is recovering at the hospital tonight after a shooting in which one of his teammates is one of three people arrested.
The Saints have claimed offensive tackle John Theus off waivers from Carolina.
