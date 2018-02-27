Billy Graham will lie in honor Wednesday at US Capitol - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Billy Graham will lie in honor Wednesday at US Capitol

(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik). Crews prepare for the late Rev. Billy Graham to be honored Wednesday in the Rotunda of the Capitol Building, Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018 in Washington.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Rev. Billy Graham will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol in one of the nation's highest distinctions.

Graham's body will arrive at the Capitol on Wednesday morning, and his family will attend a private ceremony with members of Congress. The public will be invited into the Capitol Rotunda from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. He will lie in honor in the Rotunda for one day.

Graham, known as "America's Pastor," will be the first private citizen to receive the honor since civil rights hero Rosa Parks in 2005.

The Rotunda is where the country pays tribute to its most important and influential citizens, including a dozen former presidents.

Graham died last week at age 99 in his North Carolina home. His funeral will be held Friday in Charlotte.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

    Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:39 AM EST2018-02-28 07:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:18 AM EST2018-02-28 10:18:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...

    Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump's demands that Mexico pay have gone nowhere.

    More >>

    Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump's demands that Mexico pay have gone nowhere.

    More >>

  • Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'

    Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-02-27 15:37:19 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:08 AM EST2018-02-28 10:08:26 GMT
    Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power." (Source: TED Talk/CNN)Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power." (Source: TED Talk/CNN)

    Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."

    More >>

    Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."

    More >>

  • Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers' poop

    Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers' poop

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:57 AM EST2018-02-28 07:57:58 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:58 AM EST2018-02-28 09:58:44 GMT

    A glacier geologist calculates that, between 1951 and 2012, climbers deposited 152,000 to 215,000 pounds (69 to 97 metric tons) of feces onto Kahiltna Glacier, part of the most popular route to Denali's summit.

    More >>

    A glacier geologist calculates that, between 1951 and 2012, climbers deposited 152,000 to 215,000 pounds (69 to 97 metric tons) of feces onto Kahiltna Glacier, part of the most popular route to Denali's summit.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly