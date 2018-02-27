Police investigate shooting on Harry Drive - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police investigate shooting on Harry Drive

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it happened on Harry Drive near North Ardenwood Drive around 9:45 p.m.

No other details were available.

