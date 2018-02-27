Local lawyers file class action against opioid drug makers, others on behalf of NAS babies in LA.

Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured.More >>
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes held a LIVE informal chat Tuesday evening on the current state of affairs and forecast information regarding the "Rising Mississippi."More >>
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes held a LIVE informal chat Tuesday evening on the current state of affairs and forecast information regarding the "Rising Mississippi."More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the 2018 Statewide Economic Development Summit about what he said could be a brighter future.More >>
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke at the 2018 Statewide Economic Development Summit about what he said could be a brighter future.More >>
One day after Charles Bowah was tragically killed, dozens of his family members, friends and those who knew him invested their time to make sure he is remembered for who he was and the many lives he touched.More >>
One day after Charles Bowah was tragically killed, dozens of his family members, friends and those who knew him invested their time to make sure he is remembered for who he was and the many lives he touched.More >>
Since the da Vinci surgical system debuted nearly 20 years ago, it has become one of the most sought-after tools for hospitals and their surgical programs.More >>
Since the da Vinci surgical system debuted nearly 20 years ago, it has become one of the most sought-after tools for hospitals and their surgical programs.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>