Baked Striped Bass and Seashell Pasta

Air date: February 27, 2018

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6 Servings

I love baked pasta dishes especially when the dish contains fish fillets. This recipe allows you to enjoy a wonderful baked striped bass and a side dish of pasta cooked all in one.

Ingredients:

6 (6–7 ounce) striped bass fillets

1 pound small seashell pasta, cooked

½ cup olive oil, divided

½ cup diced onions

¾ cup sliced green onions

½ cup diced yellow bell peppers

3 tbsps minced garlic

1 cup sliced black olives

1 (28-ounce) can diced tomatoes, with juice

juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp chopped oregano

1 tbsp chopped marjoram

2 tbsps chopped basil

salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

6 ounces mild goat cheese, cut into (½-inch) cubes

¼ cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

¼ cup melted butter

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Place pasta in a 2½-quart ovenproof casserole dish. Add ¼ cup olive oil, toss to coat well then set aside. In a large saucepan, heat remaining olive oil over medium-high heat. Add onions, green onions, bell peppers and minced garlic and sauté 2–3 minutes or until vegetables are wilted. Add olives, tomatoes with juice, lemon juice and herbs and cook 10–15 additional minutes, stirring occasionally. Season to taste with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Pour tomato mixture over pasta and stir to incorporate. Distribute goat cheese evenly throughout sauce and pasta, pushing some of cheese down into sauce and leaving some on top. Season fish well on both sides using salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Gently nestle fish into sauce so that fillets are almost submerged. Sprinkle bread crumbs evenly over pasta and fish then drizzle with melted butter. Bake 20 minutes or until lightly browned and bubbling. Remove from oven and serve immediately. NOTE: You may also wish to use store-bought pasta sauce such as La Famiglia DelGrosso™ Uncle Joe’s Vodka Celebration sauce.