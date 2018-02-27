WANTED: Pair steals more than $600 in cigarettes

Join us at 7:30 p.m. for a LIVE session, an informal chat on the current state of affairs and forecast information regarding the "Rising Mississippi."More >>
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night for a 20-year-old man who was shot and found dead in the backyard of a house. The vigil for Charles Bowah will be held at 7 p.m. at Allstar Wrestling Club, 9324 Airline Highway.More >>
The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.More >>
The opioid epidemic is not only deadly, but it causes many newborns to enter the world with withdrawal symptoms like tremors, the inability to eat and a shrill, constant cry.More >>
As part of the ongoing budget negotiations, some Republican lawmakers are pushing for a new website tracking state spending.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Three people died in a two-car accident early Saturday morning, according to North Charleston Police.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
A New Mexico woman is in a fight for her life after contracting HantavirusMore >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
