WANTED: Pair steals more than $600 in cigarettes

Investigators are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men who stole hundreds of dollars’ worth of cigarettes from a store.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office reported it happened at the Dollar General store on Airline Highway in Gonzales on February 12 around 7 p.m.

Deputies said the pair got away with about 14 cartons of cigarettes that are worth about $630.

According to detectives, one of the men distracted the workers while the other went into the office and took the cigarettes.

Anyone with information about the suspects or the theft is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office at 225-621-4636 or text 847411 to its anonymous tip line or contact Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

