WATCH LIVE: Rising Mississippi - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

WATCH LIVE: Rising Mississippi

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Join us at 7:30 p.m. for a LIVE session, an informal chat on the current state of affairs and forecast information regarding the "Rising Mississippi."

If viewing this on a mobile device, click here to watch live

We will take a quick look at why the Mississippi River is showing a steady rise - a little early in the "flood season" - and what some of the forecast data is suggesting around the region.

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly