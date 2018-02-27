JAY GRYMES CHAT: Rising Mississippi

Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes held a LIVE informal chat Tuesday evening on the current state of affairs and forecast information regarding the "Rising Mississippi."
He gave a quick look at why the Mississippi River is showing a steady rise - a little early in the "flood season" - and what some of the forecast data is suggesting around the region.
