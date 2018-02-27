Mother faces charges in crash with off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old

The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Brittany Stephens is charged with negligent homicide and seat belt violations in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of little Seyaira Stephens.

The crash happened at the intersection of Airline Highway and Florline Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2017.

Reports state Christopher Manuel, 27, a corporal with BRPD, was driving 94 mph at the time of the crash.

Manuel has been charged with negligent homicide and speeding.

