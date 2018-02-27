Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old

The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.More >>
The mother involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October has now been charged related to wreck.More >>
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes held a LIVE informal chat Tuesday evening on the current state of affairs and forecast information regarding the "Rising Mississippi."More >>
Chief Meteorologist Jay Grymes held a LIVE informal chat Tuesday evening on the current state of affairs and forecast information regarding the "Rising Mississippi."More >>
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night for a 20-year-old man who was shot and found dead in the backyard of a house. The vigil for Charles Bowah will be held at 7 p.m. at Allstar Wrestling Club, 9324 Airline Highway.More >>
A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night for a 20-year-old man who was shot and found dead in the backyard of a house. The vigil for Charles Bowah will be held at 7 p.m. at Allstar Wrestling Club, 9324 Airline Highway.More >>
The opioid epidemic is not only deadly, but it causes many newborns to enter the world with withdrawal symptoms like tremors, the inability to eat and a shrill, constant cry.More >>
The opioid epidemic is not only deadly, but it causes many newborns to enter the world with withdrawal symptoms like tremors, the inability to eat and a shrill, constant cry.More >>
As part of the ongoing budget negotiations, some Republican lawmakers are pushing for a new website tracking state spending.More >>
As part of the ongoing budget negotiations, some Republican lawmakers are pushing for a new website tracking state spending.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera. WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
While the doctors got rich from kickbacks from a pharmaceutical company, their patient, a suburban soccer mom, became and addict while taking an opioid drug over prescribed to her.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
As a mother, Bonnie Orr knows all about hard work.More >>
Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do.More >>
Tuesdays on Rosemont Street in Clinton are a big deal for 3-year-old Kyler as he knows he's got a smelly, important job to do.More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
The NAACP has filed a race discrimination lawsuit against the City of Myrtle Beach and the Myrtle Beach Police Department, claiming discrimination against African-American tourists during Memorial Day Bikefest, also known as "Black Bike Week."More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
A freshman wrestler at Wilmington High School said he left the team after a coach revealed his transgender identity in front of his classmates.More >>
Police and medical crews have responded to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery.More >>
Police and medical crews have responded to the Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, near the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery.More >>