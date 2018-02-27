Mother faces charges in crash involving off-duty police officer that killed her 1-year-old

A mother who cried on camera about her child's death in a horrible vehicle crash now faces some of the blame.

The vehicle they were in was involved in crash with an off-duty police officer that left a 1-year-old girl dead in October.

The Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed Brittany Stephens, 20, is charged with negligent homicide and seat belt violations in connection with the crash that resulted in the death of little Seyaira Stephens. Investigators said Stephens did not properly buckle her baby inside the SUV.

The crash happened at the intersection of Airline Highway and Florline Boulevard around 8 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2017.

Reports state Christopher Manuel, 27, a corporal with BRPD, was driving 94 mph at the time of the crash.

Manuel has been charged with negligent homicide and speeding. He has bonded out of prison and is on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues.

Police said Brea Gross, 18, was the unlicensed driver of the SUV. She was also charged with seat belt violations and driving without a license.

