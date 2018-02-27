Police: Parents beat girl regularly, tried to cover up death - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Police: Parents beat girl regularly, tried to cover up death

STOCKTON SPRINGS, Maine (AP) - Investigators say a mother and stepfather beat a 10-year-old girl for months and staged a scene in their home to make it appear that her death was an accident.

An autopsy indicates Marrissa Kennedy was a victim of battered child syndrome whose injuries including bleeding on the brain and a lacerated liver.

A state police affidavit indicates 33-year-old Sharon Carrillo and 51-year-old Julio Carrillo took turns beating her, once breaking a mop handle on her ribs.

The Carrillos were charged with murder on Monday and are due in court Wednesday in Waldo County. It's unknown if they have a lawyer.

The affidavit indicates the couple told police the girl fell in the basement but later acknowledged trying to cover up the beatings that led to her death.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

    Despite legal victory, Trump needs money for border wall

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:39 AM EST2018-02-28 07:39:00 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:18 AM EST2018-02-28 10:18:10 GMT
    (AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File). FILE - This Oct. 26, 2017 file photo shows prototypes of border walls in San Diego. A federal judge in San Diego who was taunted by Donald Trump during the presidential campaign has sided with the president on a challen...

    Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump's demands that Mexico pay have gone nowhere.

    More >>

    Congress has yet to fund the wall and Trump's demands that Mexico pay have gone nowhere.

    More >>

  • Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'

    Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 10:37 AM EST2018-02-27 15:37:19 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 5:08 AM EST2018-02-28 10:08:26 GMT
    Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power." (Source: TED Talk/CNN)Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power." (Source: TED Talk/CNN)

    Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."

    More >>

    Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."

    More >>

  • Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers' poop

    Popular Alaska peak weighs new rules for climbers' poop

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:57 AM EST2018-02-28 07:57:58 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 4:58 AM EST2018-02-28 09:58:44 GMT

    A glacier geologist calculates that, between 1951 and 2012, climbers deposited 152,000 to 215,000 pounds (69 to 97 metric tons) of feces onto Kahiltna Glacier, part of the most popular route to Denali's summit.

    More >>

    A glacier geologist calculates that, between 1951 and 2012, climbers deposited 152,000 to 215,000 pounds (69 to 97 metric tons) of feces onto Kahiltna Glacier, part of the most popular route to Denali's summit.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly