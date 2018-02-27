From the First Alert Weather Team

We will keep isolated light showers in the Tuesday evening forecast with the limited rains tapering off into the night. The clouds linger, however, with mostly cloudy skies expected for Wednesday morning’s sun-up. Be ready for some patchy fog for Wednesday morning’s commute along with muggy mid to upper 60°s for daybreak temperatures in around the Red Stick.

The forecast through the day on Wednesday is a dry one and also a warm one: highs are expected to climb into the low 80°s for much of the WAFB viewing area under partly cloudy afternoon skies. It will also be a rather breezy day with winds running 10 to 20 mph at times.

Our next rainmaker is a cold front that slides through the region on Thursday. Although we can’t completely rule-out a couple of thunderstorms on Thursday, we do not anticipate any of them becoming strong or severe. After a morning start on Thursday in the mid to upper 60°s, afternoon temperatures will top-out in the low 70°s.

Friday will be a real spring beauty under sunshine and blue skies. It will be cooler thanks to Thursday’s front, with a morning start in the upper 40°s to near 50° and an afternoon high in the upper 60°s to near 70°. And there should be no complaints about Saturday either, with the First Alert Forecast calling for mid 40°s at sunrise and highs near 70° for the afternoon under mostly sunny skies

Sunday’s forecast continues to bounce around a bit. For the time being, we are calling for scattered showers and a few thunderstorms for Sunday with highs in the 70°s. Look for a repeat on Monday. Unfortunately, our confidence in the forecast for both days is rather low, so you might want to keep your Sunday "outdoor" plans a little loose for now.

