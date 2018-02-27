White House: Talks to continue on renewable fuel standard - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

White House: Talks to continue on renewable fuel standard

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The White House says talks will continue on a dispute over the future of the renewable fuel standard, which has pitted lawmakers from corn-producing states against those representing refineries.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says President Donald Trump had a productive meeting Tuesday with four Republican senators: Ted Cruz of Texas, Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania and Charles Grassley and Joni Ernst of Iowa.

The White House says Trump has made clear his commitment to the RFS and support for farmers and energy workers.

The standard requires ethanol from corn and soybeans to be blended into gasoline and diesel. Midwest states have sought to maintain the standards while oil companies have pushed to ease the mandates.

Grassley says in a conference call with reporters that no deal was reached Tuesday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • NationalMore>>

  • Embattled Shulkin says he's focusing on improving vets care

    Embattled Shulkin says he's focusing on improving vets care

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 2:39 PM EST2018-02-27 19:39:03 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-02-27 21:01:37 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.(AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana). Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin speaks during the panel Caring for our Veterans at the National Governor Association 2018 winter meeting, on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Washington.
    Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to...More >>
    Seeking to put a blistering travel controversy behind him, embattled Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin says he is focused on moving forward with a Trump administration agenda of expanding medical care to veterans.More >>

  • Report: Anti-Semitic incidents soar by 57 percent in 2017

    Report: Anti-Semitic incidents soar by 57 percent in 2017

    Tuesday, February 27 2018 12:17 AM EST2018-02-27 05:17:02 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-02-27 21:01:33 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    The Anti-Defamation League's national director and CEO said the "alarming" increase appears to be fueled by emboldened far-right extremists as well as the "divisive state of our national discourse."

    More >>

    The Anti-Defamation League's national director and CEO said the "alarming" increase appears to be fueled by emboldened far-right extremists as well as the "divisive state of our national discourse."

    More >>

  • Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Florida Legislature debates school safety bill

    Monday, February 26 2018 12:06 AM EST2018-02-26 05:06:35 GMT
    Tuesday, February 27 2018 4:01 PM EST2018-02-27 21:01:24 GMT
    (David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...(David Santiago/Miami Herald via AP). A man signs a banner as people pay tribute at a memorial for the victims of the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on Sunday, Feb. 25, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Thousands of students joined their parent...

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>

    Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly