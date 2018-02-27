Bill spurred by Nassar case concerns Catholic Church

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - The Catholic Church's lobbying arm in Michigan says it has concerns with a bill that would retroactively lengthen the time limit for victims of childhood sexual abuse to file lawsuits.

The legislation is included in a package supported by victims of disgraced former sports doctor Larry Nassar. It would let accusers who now generally must sue by their 19th birthday file suit up until they turn 48.

A Michigan Catholic Conference spokesman confirmed Tuesday that extending the statute of limitations is "of concern," but he withheld further comment until the group can fully review the measure's impact. The Catholic Church has paid out more than $3 billion to settle clergy abuse cases in the U.S.

A state Senate committee leader says it will vote to pass the bill later Tuesday.

