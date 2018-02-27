Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, to speak at Southern's ‘Rally for Community’

Information provided by Southern University

BATON ROUGE, LA -- The Southern University Office of Student Life, in partnership with InspireNOLA Charter Schools, will host a “Rally for Community” on Wednesday, Feb. 28 at 7 p.m. at the Southern University Event Center, which is located behind the J.S. Clark Administration Building.

The featured speaker will be Sybrina Fulton, mother of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old Florida high school student who was shot and killed by a neighborhood watch volunteer in 2012. The widely publicized incident and subsequent trial, which ended in a not-guilty verdict, sparked the beginning of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Panelists for the event, which will focus on the current state of the criminal justice system, include: Louisiana Rep. Ted James; East Baton Rouge Metro Councilman LaMont Cole, and East Baton Rouge Parish School Board members Kenyetta Nelson-Smith and Dawn Chanet Collins.

This event, which is also part of Southern’s Black History Month activities, is free and open to the public.