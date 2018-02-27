Baton Rouge General expands services in Mid City - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Baton Rouge General expands services in Mid City

Baton Rouge General Physician (Source: WAFB) Baton Rouge General Physician (Source: WAFB)

Information provided by the Baton Rouge General

BATON ROUGE, LA -- Beginning Thursday, March 1, Baton Rouge General’s (BRG) Mid City Medicine Clinic will expand its services to accommodate walk-in patients while continuing to offer traditionally scheduled appointments. Patients can visit the clinic without an appointment between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

The clinic, located on North Boulevard in Baton Rouge, provides internal medicine and primary care services, chronic disease management, treatment of acute illness, well woman exams, laboratory testing, adult immunizations, preventative healthcare and pre-operative clearance.

“Our roots are in Mid City, and we are committed to growing the services we provide to the community,” said Edgardo Tenreiro, President and CEO of Baton Rouge General. “Appointments make a lot of sense, but there is no substitute for convenience when a problem arises unexpectedly. And walk-in patients will get the same, high-quality care you expect from BRG.”

This service adds to BRG’s expansions and growing regional presence with two hospital campuses at Bluebonnet and in Mid City, a neighborhood hospital planned for Ascension Parish next year, 20 Baton Rouge General Physician clinics throughout the region, and two affiliated urgent care clinics in Baton Rouge and Prairieville. Last year, the organization also announced the 30,000-square-foot expansion of BRG’s Pennington Cancer Center and expansion of BRG’s Critical Care Tower and Regional Burn Center in 2019.

Baton Rouge General has received an ‘A’ for patient safety from the Leapfrog Group six years in a row, more than any other local hospital. And Baton Rouge General Physicians has been repeatedly recognized for quality by Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana for its treatment of patients with high blood pressure, diabetes, kidney disease and heart disease.

Nurse Practitioner Leola Carter will join the team at the Mid City Medicine Clinic, located at 3401 North Boulevard, Suite 130. For more information, call (225) 387-7900 or visit midcitymedicine.com.  

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Newborn found stabbed to death in shed; mother charged

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 12:12 AM EST2018-02-28 05:12:13 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 2:51 AM EST2018-02-28 07:51:03 GMT

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>

    The 17-year-old said she didn’t tell anyone about the birth because she was afraid, according to court documents.

    More >>

  • Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

    Dick's Sporting Goods ends sale of assault-style firearms

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 7:41 AM EST2018-02-28 12:41:31 GMT
    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:18 AM EST2018-02-28 14:18:37 GMT

    Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.

    More >>

    Dick's Sporting Goods announced Wednesday it also would end guns sales to anyone under the age of 21.

    More >>

  • Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Video allegedly shows MS police chief smoking weed

    Wednesday, February 28 2018 9:47 AM EST2018-02-28 14:47:15 GMT
    WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana. (Photo source: viewer submitted)

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>

    The man who swore to uphold the law as chief of police in Lumberton appears to break it, in front of a camera.  WDAM has obtained video that allegedly shows Lumberton Police Chief Shane Flynt smoking what he implies to be marijuana.  On Monday, Feb. 19, it was reported that the Lumberton Police Department said Chief Shane Flynt had submitted his resignation and that Phillip Ducksworth was serving as the interim police chief. According to ...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly