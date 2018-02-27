OUR TURN: Mentally ill criminals

The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals heard the oral arguments for a major voting rights case at the LSU Law School Tuesday morning.More >>
Baton Rouge Police Officer Shane Totty is lucky to be alive after being shot in the face by a mentally ill man earlier this month.More >>
The New Orleans Police Department is holding a news conference Monday morning regarding the shooting incidents along the parade route Mardi Gras Day.More >>
Former Capital Area Transit System Board President Isaiah Marshall is accused of defrauding a Baton Rouge homeowner affected by the August 2016 flood out of nearly $83,000, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB.More >>
A man was found dead in the backyard of a house after he was shot at a different location, police confirmed Monday.More >>
Federal agents raid Dr. Mark A. Murphy, who is one of the top opioid prescribers in the U.S. In a 3-year span, Murphy wrote more than 70,000 opioid prescriptions to just 3,200 Medicare patients.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
Friends, family, colleagues and supporters of fallen Mobile Police Department Officer Justin Billa gathered in and near Cottage Hill Baptist Church in Mobile Tuesday morning for Billa's memorial service.More >>
A Georgia Girl Scout and her dad teamed up to make a music video parody to promote the sales of her troop's cookies, and the internet is eating it up.More >>
Three kids from Tatum got a bit of a shock, or rather lack thereof when their parents pulled out a cassette tape.More >>
