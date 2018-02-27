Former CATS Board President accused of defrauding flood victim of over $80K

Former Capital Area Transit System Board President Isaiah Marshall is accused of defrauding a Baton Rouge homeowner who was affected by the August 2016 flood out of nearly $83,000, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB.

Marshall was arrested Monday by Baton Rouge police on the felony charge of residential contractor fraud.

The victim hired Marshall as a contractor in March 2017, who claimed he was working for the company Sable International. That company was allegedly doing business under the name of Changing Lives Construction Company, according to the affidavit.

The victim was initially quoted $86,100 for the work that began last year. Over a four-month period in 2017, the victim wrote multiple checks to Marshall totaling $82,964, the affidavit said.

During that time, Marshall allegedly demanded more money from the victim, claiming other problems that occurred during the rebuilding process. The victim told Marshall she did not want to pay any more money. Marshall allegedly stopped working on the home in July 2017 and has not returned to work on the home since, according to the affidavit.

Later, the victim learned the contractor license that was presented to her by Marshall did not belong to him but a person Marshall used to work for in New Orleans. The license holder of Changing Lives Construction Company said he did not know of Marshall using the license and that the license is only used for commercial construction and residential construction.

According to the affidavit, Marshall allegedly went to the Louisiana License Board’s website and printed out the Changing Lives Construction Company’s contractor license and used it to persuade the victim that it belonged to Sable International. The Louisiana License Board told the victim Sable International did not obtain any license for contract work as well.

Marshall has since been released from the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail on a $15,000 bond. He resigned as president of the CATS Board in July 2013 amid controversy over the city's bus system.

