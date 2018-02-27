The Latest: Bill Clinton says he is grateful for Graham

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Former President George W. Bush, left, talks with Franklin Graham as he arrives to pay respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Former President George W. Bush, left, arrives to pay his respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Franklin Graham speaks to the media in front of the Billy Graham Library after greeting former President George W. Bush and wife Laura Bush, who came to pay their respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing in Charlotte, N...

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). Former President George W. Bush, left, speaks to the media as wife Laura Bush, left, and Franklin Graham, back right, and his wife Jane Graham, back left, listen after paying their respects to Billy Graham during a public viewi...

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton). People stop to pray after paying respects to Billy Graham during a public viewing at the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, N.C., Monday, Feb. 26, 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) - The Latest on mourning for the Rev. Billy Graham (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

Former President Bill Clinton says he came to pay his respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham more like a regular mourner than a man who once led the free world.

Clinton was escorted Tuesday by Graham's son Franklin to view the casket in the parlor of Graham's boyhood home.

The two spoke for about 15 minutes before appearing to share a prayer over the closed casket.

Clinton says Graham changed his life when he saw his crusade in Arkansas at a football stadium when he was 11. He says Graham was the same man on that football field as he was during one-on-one visits in the White House.

Former President George W. Bush paid his respects at Graham's casket Monday.

___

11:50 a.m.

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton is paying his respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham.

Clinton arrived in Charlotte on Tuesday and was escorted into Graham's boyhood home where his casket sits. Clinton spoke with Graham's son Franklin for several minutes.

Clinton is the second former president to visit Charlotte to pay his respects. George W. Bush visited Graham's library on Monday, along with more than 6,000 other mourners.

Graham died last week at his home in the North Carolina mountains. He was 99.

Graham's body will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and Thursday. His funeral will be Friday back in Charlotte and President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

Hillary Clinton did not visit with her husband.

___

6:20 a.m.

The Rev. Billy Graham's family and friends are again opening up his boyhood home in North Carolina for people to pause at his body and pay their respects.

The mourners Tuesday are expected to include former U.S. President Bill Clinton at the complex that includes Graham's family home, his library and the headquarters of his evangelical association.

Thousands came Monday, filing past family photos and a cross made of white lilies to see Graham's closed plywood casket, made by Louisiana prison inmates. The mourners included ex-President George W. Bush.

Graham's body will be taken to Washington on Wednesday and Thursday to lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol.

Graham's funeral is Friday, and President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

___

This story has been corrected to ... Updates with Bill Clinton talking to reporters.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.