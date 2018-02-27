Former Catholic High, LSU star retiring after 14 years in the NFL

Donnie Jones is going out on top, announcing his retirement three weeks after winning the Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

The former Catholic High, LSU and Philadelphia star played 14 years in the NFL, his final five with the 2018 Super Bowl Champions.

“After 14 seasons in the NFL, I have decided to retire so that I can spend more time with my family," Jones said in a statement. "I will truly miss my teammates, coaches, friends, and the best fans in the NFL. Although I am retiring, I will always be an Eagle and will forever have a special place in my heart for the City of Philadelphia. It is a great honor to be a part of the first Super Bowl championship team in Eagles history and there is no better way to finish my career.”

After graduating from Catholic High School in Baton Rouge, Jones punted for LSU from 2000-2003, averaging 42.1 yards per punt. He was part of the Tigers 2003 National Championship team.

Jones was drafted in the seventh round by the Seattle Seahawks (2004) and also had stops in Miami (2005-2006), St. Louis (2007-2011) and Houston (2012), before settling down in Philadelphia.

He retires as the Eagles all-time leader in both gross punting average (45.37) and net average (40.5). He owns the team records for most career punts inside the 20 (138), most single-season punts inside the 20 (34, 2014) and best net punting average in a season (41.6, 2015).

