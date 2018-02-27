Trial date set for Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa in bribery case

A trial date has been set in the bribery case against accused Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa.

The trial for Matassa, who was indicted by a grand jury on bribery charges in March 2017, is scheduled for 9 a.m. on July 10.

Olin Berthelot was also indicted in this case, for allegedly bribing Wayne Lawson to drop out of the Gonzales City Council race.

The trial for Berthelot is scheduled for March 13. Both Berthelot and Matassa are charged with felony election offenses involving bribery.

At a motion hearing Tuesday, Matassa's lawyer, Lewis Unglesby requested the case be tried in Donaldsonville so the jury will be “vast and diverse”.

Assistant Attorney General Jeff Traylor says location change wouldn’t matter. The jury would be the same.

The next motion hearing in Matassa's case will be at 10 a.m. March 27 in Judge Tommy Klieber’s courtroom.

RELATED: Ascension Parish President Kenny Matassa indicted on bribery charges

Copyright 2018 WAFB. All rights reserved.