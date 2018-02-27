Baton Rouge no longer pursuing tram, instead looking at bus-based alternative, Broome says

The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals heard the oral arguments for a major voting rights case at the LSU Law School Tuesday morning.More >>
The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals heard the oral arguments for a major voting rights case at the LSU Law School Tuesday morning.More >>
Former Capital Area Transit System Board President Isaiah Marshall is accused of defrauding a Baton Rouge homeowner affected by the August 2016 flood out of nearly $83,000, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB.More >>
Former Capital Area Transit System Board President Isaiah Marshall is accused of defrauding a Baton Rouge homeowner affected by the August 2016 flood out of nearly $83,000, according to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WAFB.More >>
A man was found dead in the backyard of a house after he was shot at a different location, police confirmed Monday.More >>
A man was found dead in the backyard of a house after he was shot at a different location, police confirmed Monday.More >>
Baton Rouge’s mayor says they are not moving forward with the proposed tram along the Nicholson corridor, instead opting for a bus-based system.More >>
Baton Rouge’s mayor says they are not moving forward with the proposed tram along the Nicholson corridor, instead opting for a bus-based system.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in Port Allen that left both the victim and the suspect dead, officials said.More >>
Police are investigating a shooting in Port Allen that left both the victim and the suspect dead, officials said.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
Police began investigating after one of the 20-year-old twins ran away and told shelter workers she was afraid of returning home.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
The victim says a customer was furious she couldn’t make him a frappe.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
A church service plummeted into chaos in Huntsville when a gunman stormed in and started yelling threats. It was a terrifying ordeal for the congregation as many churchgoers tried to take cover.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
Police say the girl told the manager her parents had left her at the restaurant. Police say the girl did not know her last name, her parents' names, or her address.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The shooting happened on Jerome Street in Wingate, which is located near Wingate University.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
The second seasons of Netflix Originals "Jessica Jones," "Santa Clarita Diet" and "A Series of Unfortunate Events" arrive to the streaming site in March.More >>
Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.More >>
Instead, Senate Republicans are hoping to consider modest legislation that would penalize federal agencies that don't properly report required records used to determine whether someone can legally buy a gun.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
A mother and father are behind bars after police say they placed their newborn baby in a trash can.More >>
Esmond Allock had 70 descendants before one took his name, until his great-granddaughter Jenna Lehne named her boy after him.More >>
Esmond Allock had 70 descendants before one took his name, until his great-granddaughter Jenna Lehne named her boy after him.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>
Former Airport High School assistant principal Dawn Diimmler's "unprofessional relationship with a student" has been further detailed, according to information received from a Freedom of Information Act request.More >>