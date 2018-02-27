Baton Rouge no longer pursuing tram, instead looking at bus-based alternative, Broome says

Baton Rouge’s mayor says they are not moving forward with the proposed tram along the Nicholson corridor, instead opting for a bus-based system.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome instead says they will work with CATS to develop a more “financially prudent” alternative to the tram, called the “Bus Rapid Transit System” (BRT).

As proposed during the Kip Holden administration, the TramLinkBR would have connected downtown Baton Rouge to Old South Baton Rouge and LSU at a cost of roughly $150 million. Some of the money was expected to come from the federal government.



In a statement, Broome said that the BRT system would still “provide expansion opportunities and touch a greater part of our community by alleviating some of our traffic and transportation challenges.”

BRT systems include a designated bus lane, allowing buses to travel faster than on a typical roadway. According to the mayor’s office, BRT-type systems already operate in cities like Los Angeles, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, and Kansas City.

