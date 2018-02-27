Lewinsky calls Clinton affair a 'gross abuse of power'

NEW YORK (AP) - Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."
Lewinsky writes in the March issue of "Vanity Fair" that she is "in awe of the sheer courage" of women who've been confronting "entrenched beliefs and institutions."
The former White House intern says she was recently moved to tears when a leader of the #MeToo movement told her, "I'm so sorry you were so alone."
Lewinsky says she's been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress from being "publicly outed and ostracized," and lauds the "#MeToo" movement for providing "the safety that comes from solidarity."
"There are many more women and men whose voices and stories need to be heard before mine. (There are even some people who feel my White House experiences don't have a place in this movement, as what transpired between Bill Clinton and myself was not sexual assault, although we now recognize that it constituted a gross abuse of power,)" Lewinsky wrote.
Clinton initially denied the affair before admitting to it in 1998; the Democrat was acquitted by the Senate.
Clinton's representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Tuesday.
"Now, at 44, I'm beginning (just beginning) to consider the implications of the power differentials that were so vast between a president and a White House intern," Lewinsky said.
"I'm beginning to entertain the notion that in such a circumstance the idea of consent might well be rendered moot. (Although power imbalances - and the ability to abuse them - do exist even when the sex has been consensual,)" she wrote.
"But it's ... very, very complicated. The dictionary definition of "consent"? 'To give permission for something to happen.' And yet what did the 'something' mean in this instance, given the power dynamics, his position, and my age? Was the "something" just about crossing a line of sexual (and later emotional) intimacy? (An intimacy I wanted - with a 22-year-old's limited understanding of the consequences.)
"He was my boss. He was the most powerful man on the planet. He was 27 years my senior, with enough life experience to know better. He was, at the time, at the pinnacle of his career, while I was in my first job out of college," she said.
Lewinsky added that "none of the above excuses me for my responsibility for what happened. I meet Regret every day.)"
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The Anti-Defamation League's national director and CEO said the "alarming" increase appears to be fueled by emboldened far-right extremists as well as the "divisive state of our national discourse."More >>
The Anti-Defamation League's national director and CEO said the "alarming" increase appears to be fueled by emboldened far-right extremists as well as the "divisive state of our national discourse."More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
Students walked solemnly but resolutely Sunday through gates that had been locked since the Valentine's Day shooting, set to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre.More >>
Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."More >>
Former White House intern Monica Lewinsky says the affair that led to impeachment proceedings against President Bill Clinton "was not sexual assault" but "constituted a gross abuse of power."More >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Sixteen inmates indicted on mob action charges after Chicago jail fight caught on surveillance videoMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
Two survivors of the Columbine High School shooting nearly 20 years ago are lauding the cry for action by students who survived this month's mass shooting at a Parkland, Florida high schoolMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
President Donald Trump told the nation's governors on Monday that he would have rushed in to aid students and teachers during the deadly mass shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside schoolMore >>
Deputy's attorney says he thought gunfire was coming from outside schoolMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
The Supreme Court is rejecting the Trump administration's highly unusual bid to get the justices to intervene in the controversy over protections for hundreds of thousands of young immigrantsMore >>
Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
Melania Trump says she has been "heartened" to see children "across this country" speaking out after the deadly shooting at a Florida high schoolMore >>
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryMore >>
A tearful student who was wounded in the shooting rampage at a Florida high school thanked the doctors and first responders who helped her and said Monday that she is making a full recoveryMore >>
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99More >>
Four day period opens for public to pay respects to the late Rev. Billy Graham, who died last week at age 99More >>
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishMore >>
Donald Trump is processing the Florida students' grief as both a president and a parent, and is propelled to action by vivid images of death and anguishMore >>